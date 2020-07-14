  • search
    Group of 2,000 citizens urge for release of Varavara Rao

    Hyderabad, July 14: A group of about 2,000 concerned citizens urged that poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar-Parishad-Maoist links case, be immediately released on bail from a prison in Maharashtra, due to his deteriorating health condition.

    "The health of poet, litterateur and political rights activist P Varavara Rao, incarcerated for nearly two years in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case, has significantly been deteriorating since he had a fall on May 28 in the Taloja jail, a statement issued by them said.

    They quoted his family as saying that he is hallucinating, unable to walk and even brush his teeth.

    Elgar Parishad: Navlakha, Teltumbde in NIA custody, following SC order

    The citizens, including activists, teachers, journalists, students and advocates, urged that Rao be immediately released on bail so that he can receive appropriate medical care and recover from his current illness.

    Rao on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Varavara Rao, another activist Anand Teltumbde and eight other activists were arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, which was initially probed by the Pune police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency in January this year.

    The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
