Gross Domestic Product vs. River Water Pollution in India

India's GDP growth rate grew at 8.2 per cent in 2018-19 Q1. No doubt we have to be happy because we have travelled from 6.3 per cent to 7.0 per cent to 7.7 per cent to 8.2 per cent in the previous quarters. But, the question is whether we have to accept this growth rate without any doubt. As per monetary economists' point of view, the answer is 'Yes'. But, according to environmental economists' point of view, the answer is 'No'. This article discusses the reason behind it.

The government has been taking steps over a period of time to maintain the GDP growth rate at certain level because it is the best way to show a country's economy is in a good position. In order to achieve this, we must be in a position to ensure the best growth rate of the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors. More importantly, we have to ensure the input demand for those sectors. As far as the primary and secondary sectors are concerned, water is one of the prime inputs that government has to ensure.

In order to ensure the future water demand of different sectors, the government (XI Plan Document - Standing Sub-committee of MOWR) has estimated the 'projected water demand' in India. As per this document, India's water demand in 2025 for different sectors would be 1093 BCM, 25.6 per higher compared than that in 2010. Further, it is expected to be 1447 BCM in 2050. Looking at sector-wise water demand in 2025, the projects are 910 BCM for irrigation use, 73 BCM for domestic use, 23 BCM for industrial use, 15 BCM for energy use and 72 BCM for others. As against this, irrigation use, domestic use and industrial use is expected to rise 15.1 per cent, 28.4 per cent and 174 per cent respectively in 2050.

Even after we enacted the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act in 1974, large amounts of wastewater from these sectors are still being let into nearby waterbodies in general and rivers in particular over the years. A macro-level damage assessment of rivers the Central Pollution Control Board in 2002 points out that 14 per cent of riverine length in India is severely polluted, 19 per cent moderately polluted and the rest is clean, that is relatively. At the micro-level, from 'Ganga Action Plan' in 1986 to Namami Gange (ongoing), the Government of India has so far spent around Rs.7000 crore to clean and protect the Ganga. But, we have not found any visible change until now. It means the external cost is still continuing in terms of withdrawal use (farm sector, livestock sector, domestic sector, etc.) and non-withdrawal use (swimming, hydropower, aesthetics, etc.).

Likewise, in Tamil Nadu, the Palar and Noyyal are severely polluted due to industrial effluent for a long-time.

These external costs should be measured properly and included in the development project appropriately. Here, these external costs are incurred not because of the quantity of river water but because of the quality of river water. More importantly, these external costs should be discounted from the existing GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent in order to reflect the real growth.

Today is World Rivers day. Let us save our river water quality and avoid these external costs.

