'Grieved and shocked': Ratan Tata shares moving post on pregnant elephant killed in Kerala

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata condemned the brutal incident in which a pregnant elephant was killed after it was fed a pineapple filled with crackers and demanded justice for the animal.

Taking to twitter, he wrote:"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with fire.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans," said the veteran industrialist who is a keen animal lover.

He ended the note by asking for justice for the elephant. "Justice needs to prevail," he further wrote.

The post has garnered over 28,600 likes and more than 9,300 retweets. Many have shared comments expressing the same views as Tata.

Sketches to angry posts: How Twitter mourned elephant that ate cracker-stuffed pineapple in Kerala

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state.