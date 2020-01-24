  • search
    Grief stricken Soren urges Governor to postpone swearing in of ministers

    Jharkhand, Jan 24: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Governor Droupadi Murmu to postpone the swearing-in of his ministers on Friday, following his "grief-stricken mind" at the killing of seven villagers at Burugulikera by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters.

    Soren, who had met the governor in the morning seeking to expand his ministry on Friday, again called on Murmu soon after returning from Burugulikera in the evening and requested her to change the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

    File photo of Hemant Soren
    An official release said the chief minister apprised the governor of the horrific incident and that he was pained at the incident, and requested to shift the date.

    The Raj Bhavan had earlier in the day confirmed the expansion of ministry to be taken place at 1 p.M. At Birsa Mandap at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

    After coming out of Raj Bhavan, Soren told reporters "I met the governor and told her about the incident in detail. The tragic incident has hurt my mind. And in mourning period it is against humanity (for the swearing-in)," Soren said.

      "So, I urged the governor to avoid tomorrows day. The governor said let us see," Soren said after his second meeting with the governor.

      This will be the first cabinet expansion of Soren government which assumed power in the state on December 29 last.

      Along with Soren, three ministers---two from the Congress and one from the RJD--also took oath that day.

      As per the Constitutional provision Jharkhand can have a maximum of twelve ministers, including the chief minister.

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:34 [IST]
