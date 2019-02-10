  • search
    Grenade attack in Srinagar: 11 injured in attack including 7 security personnel, 4 civilians

    Srinagar, Feb 10: Suspected terrorists on Sunday hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar in jammu and Kashmir, said reports.

    The incident is said to have taken place near Palladium Cinema in Lal Chowk area. Three CRPF personnel, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and four civilians have been injured in the grenade attack on CRPF party near Palladium lane at Lal Chowk, Srinagar., ANI report further said.

    Earlier today, at least Five terrorists were killed after an encounter between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

    [J&K: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; Hizbul and LeT hand suspected]

    On February 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module. Three persons were arrested. Police claimed to have solved a grenade throwing module of Jaish-e-Muhammad. This module was responsible for the grenade attack at SBI camp of 179 BN CRPF in Sopore on January 25 evening.

    [J&K: JeM module busted, 3 arrested in connection with Sopore grenade attack]

    On Jan 31, terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans. 

    On January 30, at least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

