Greater probity, transparency: Indian Army creates Major-General led human rights cell

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Indian Army has created a new Major-General led human rights cell. The aim is to create greater transparency and probity in the functioning of the Army in disturbed areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and northeast.

Major General Gautam Chauhan has taken over as the first additional director general (human rights) at the Army headquarters in New Delhi. He would report directly to the Army Vice-Chief and his branch would be the nodal point to examine all human rights violations.

This move comes soon after the Jammu and Kashmir police chargesheeting an Army officer and two civilians for the alleged abduction and murder of three youth from Rajouri in July 2020.

The ADG (HR) will have an Indian Police Service officer of the SSP/SP rank on deputation in his branch to provide investigative expertise. The IPS officer will also facilitate the necessary coordination with the home ministry and other organisations. AN ADG (Vigilance) will also soon be appointed as part of the ongoing restructuring. The ADG (V) and ADG (HR) will take forward the commitment of the Army for transparency and probity, an official said.