YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Great son, always would help others in need: Parents of Wing Commander D V Sathe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: A great son and always the first one to help others in need. This was the reaction from the parents of Wing Commander Deepak Sathe who was the captain of the ill-fated aircraft that crashed in Kozhikode on Friday.

    His mother Neela Sathe told ANI that he was a great son. His teachers still appreciate him. He was always the one to help other in need, she also said.

    Great son, always would help others in need: Parents of Wing Commander D V Sathe

    During his 22 year career in the Indian Air Force, he learnt flying the Soviet origin MiG-21. He was awarded the coveted sword of honour in recognition of his skills when he graduated from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad in 1981. He was also a former alumnus of the National Defence Academy.

    Kerala plane crash: AI Express says three relief flights arranged to assist passengers, families

    He joined the IAF in 1981 and quit prematurely in June 2003. He was a very skilled pilot and had mentored several young pilots.

    Twenty people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india plane crash kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue