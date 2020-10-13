It was an error says Amazon, hours after sending mail asking to delete TikTok

Great Indian Festival 2020 sale to kick off Oct 17, Prime Members get 24 hours early access

Bengaluru, Oct 12: Amazon India has announced its festive event, 'Great Indian Festival' starting from October 17, 2020. However, the Amazon sale will start for Prime members 24 hours early starting October 16, 2020.

More than 6.5 lakh sellers will offer crores of products during the upcoming sale and customers can shop from over 4 crore products from small and medium businesses (SMBs) and products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities.

The customers will be able to avail deals and discounts of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In terms of offers, Amazon will bring offers on various mobile phones and accessories as well as electronics.

Amazon India adds support for Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu languages

Customers can now also shop in one of the six languages of their choice - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Amazon is also offering deals across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home & kitchen products, fashion & beauty, grocery and more.

900 new products from top brands

Amazon also plans to launch over 900 new products from top brands during the Great Indian Festival sale while customers will be able to shop from topical stores leading up to Diwali with special selections for Navratri, Durga Pujo, Wedding season, and Dhanteras.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, this year lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Know about rewards, offers and deals here

Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers. Customers will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, over 900 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Woscher, Lakme, Bigmuscles, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi's, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Biotique, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, Bikeblazer and more. Some of the new launches also include products from Amazon including new Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Customers can also experience never ending excitement with new deals from sellers being announced every day from the biggest brands across categories including work / study / stay at home products like laptops, tablets, smartphones, furniture, headphones etc.

Customers can shop for large appliances - air purifiers, TVs, Washing machines, Dishwashers and more from the comfort of their homes. They can select from a wide range of apparel, fashion accessories and beauty products.

Commenting on the Great India Festival announcement, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, "This year's Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them."

As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers on Amazon.in are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales. More than 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products.

In order to ensure safe and reliable deliveries, Amazon has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations and added tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network.

Amazon expanded its fulfilment footprint with more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states offering a storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet to serve customers in the farthest parts of the country. Further, Amazon India announced 5 new sort centres and expansion of 8 existing sort centres across the country to strengthen fulfilment capacity.