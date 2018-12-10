  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It’s a signal that nobody can cheat India, says Jaitley on Vijay Mallya's extradition order

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Hailing the UK court order on Vijay Mallya's extradition, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the offender who benefited during the UPA rule is being brought to the book by the NDA government.

    A UK court has ordered Mallya's extradition, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for loan default worth Rs 9,000 crore.

    Arun Jaitley
    Arun Jaitley

    Delivering the verdict, Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot said that there was "no sign of a false case being mounted against him".

    "Great Day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free. The Judgement of UK's Court is welcome. An offender benefited during the UPA. The NDA brings him to book," Jaitley said in a tweet.

    Also Read How CBI brought Mallya's good times to an end

    Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya arun jaitley

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue