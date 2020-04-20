GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd contributes Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 20: GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, a well-known FMCG company, has come forward to support the fight against coronavirus by contributing Rs 25 lakh towards the Karnataka state government's CM Relief Fund COVID-19.

The company which has presence across India and overseas markets, plans to further contribute to the people of Karnataka in many other possible ways.

COVID-19: Check full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

Food kits with essential groceries worth Rs. 20 lakh is also being distributed in Karnataka by GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The content of food kits consists of essential items that include - rice, dal, sugar, salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder and sambar powder.

Speaking on this humanitarian initiative, G R Balasubramaniam, Founder and Chairman, GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd said, "presently, we are facing a major health crisis, where the nation is fighting against the deadly coronavirus pandemic and this is our sincere effort in helping overcome the same. As a responsible and committed corporate citizen, we are concerned about the health and wellbeing of the society and the nation that we live in, and we are hopeful that this initiative of ours will aid the government in relief work and the food kits will help the needy people."

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the central and state governments of India have appealed to the people to donate money for providing better healthcare and advanced medical support system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and assist those who need help.

About GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd:

GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd was started in the year 1984 by Mr. G.R. Balasubramaniam, a person with exceptional product knowledge and business acumen. It has now evolved from a ghee manufacturing entity to a multi-product, multi-brand company. GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd has become synonymous with 'Purity' in the Indian market and over the years it has built a reputation and legacy for authentic traditional taste.

GRB Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd's commitment to excellence and its vision of providing best quality products is unwavering. The company takes pride in its three decades.