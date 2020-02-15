‘Grave consequences’: Shiv Sena on US taking India off developing nations list

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the decision by the US to remove India from the developing list ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

"The Trump administration has thrown a 'googly'. India is now no more a developing country but a developed nation. This is a big crisis for India. India is miles away from the status of developed countries on parameters like education, health, employment, cleanliness and poverty alleviation," the party said in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

"India is not a developed country and now it will no more avail the benefits that a developing nation gets. However, our Prime Minister will find a way out and will convert the bitter gourd sent by Trump into a sweet," the editorial said.

"This bitter gourd adversely affecting India's global trade prospects came at a time when the Gujarat administration making grand arrangemensts for Donald Trump's visit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself monitoring it," it added.

a notice issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this week said Countries with a share of 0.5 per cent or more of world trade will now be recognised as 'developed' countries.

It also stated that countries that have G20 membership, of which India is a party, will not be seen any more as a 'developing' country.