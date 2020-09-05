Grateful to teachers for their contribution towards building nation: PM Modi on Teachers' Day

New Delhi, Sep 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to teachers for their "remarkable efforts" in shaping minds of the young and building the nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes."

Teachers' Day is celebrated across India in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers in the country.