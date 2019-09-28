Grand welcome for PM Modi on his return from week-long US trip

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was accorded a grand welcome on his return from the United States where apart from his bilateral meetings and hobnobbing with President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

    Prime Minister Modi was also awarded the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for 'Swachh Bharat' campaign during his trip. The BJP organised a grand welcome for Modi outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered.

    Image credit - ANI/Twitter
    Image credit - ANI/Twitter

    Before leaving for Delhi, Modi thanked the American people for the "exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality" and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's week-long visit to the US also marked progress in resolving the differences over trade ties between India and the US.

    [Modi speaks about 'Buddha' while Imran Khan threatens nuclear war]

    "I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian....After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians," PM Modi, who was felicitated at an event outside Palam Technical Airport, said.

    "Howdy Modi event represented the rise and strength of friendship between India and the US. The event was attended by Democrats, Republicans and the US President himself. Global leaders at the UN talked about Howdy Modi," the PM added.

    [Howdy Modi Highlights: Modi hits out at Pakistan in Trump's presence]

    According to police, multi-layer security arrangements were in place for Modi, with the deployment of 10 additional companies of police. Multiple CCTV cameras were also put up.

    Anti-sabotage teams and snipers were deployed at designated rooftops to keep a thorough watch. Traffic police was deployed to tackle congestion on the route, the police said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 21:09 [IST]
