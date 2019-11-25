'Grand show at Grand Hyatt' becomes cynosure of Maharashtra politics

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 25: This wasn't a "political fashion show" but certainly one unlike any other Maharashtra has seen. The luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai, host to many fashion shows, including the biggest one in the country, on Monday saw the "parade" of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress MLAs.

The event came a day before the Supreme Court passes an order on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present during the show of strength aimed at making a public statement that the three parties hold the real mandate to govern the state.

The Sena and Congress MLAs arrived at the hotel shortly before 7 pm by various buses arranged by their parties. NCP MLAs were shifted there earlier from another hotel. Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.