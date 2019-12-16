  • search
    Grand Ram temple in four months says Amit Shah

    Pakur, Dec 16: A sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya within 4 months said home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

    Amit Shah

    "The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within four months, a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya," Shah said during an election rally in Jharkhand.

    Earlier on Friday, UP CM Yogi Aditynath - while extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute - requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple.

    The Supreme Court dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute.

    Govt duty-bound to set up trust within 3 months to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

      In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on November 9 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

      The court in a unanimous 5-0 verdict ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to a Trust within three months for the construction of the temple.

      The BJP's narrative around Hindutva coupled with the movement for Ram temple in Ayodhya has laid the foundation of the rise of the saffron party to its present stature.

      Ram Mandir has featured in every Lok Sabha manifesto released by the BJP since 1996, the first Lok Sabha polls since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992 which eventually led to the demolition of Babri Masjid and propelled the BJP to electoral success.

