Grand event awaits Donald Trump during his India visit next month

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: A grand event awaits US President Donald Trump when he visits India next month.

The event will take place in February. A grand event on the lines of the Howdy Modi is expected to take place at Ahmedabad. During his visit, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to sign a short term trade deal. This is aimed at granting US companies more access to Indian markets and also restore the trade benefits for India that were withdrawn last year.

The timing of the visit would however depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "he wants me to go there." I will be going at some point to India, he had also said.