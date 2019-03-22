Lok Sabha elections 2019: Grand alliance seals Bihar seat-sharing deal, RJD to contest on 20

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Patna, Mar 22: Grand alliance sealed Bihar seat-sharing deal on Friday with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD to contest on 20 Seats, and Congress on 9 seats. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was not present during the announcement.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Sharad Yadav's Lok Jantrik Dal (LJD), Jitan Ram Manji's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Upendra Kushwaha are part of the Bihar mahagathbandhan.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "RJD on 20, Congress on 9, HAM-3, RLSP on 5, VIP on 3 and CPI-1 in RJD quota."

Kushwaha, who gave up his ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government to quit the NDA and join the grand alliance, found himself vindicated after the RLSP ended up with five seats, which would be twice the number he was reportedly offered by BJP president Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Election: Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

Former JDU leader Sharad Yadav's Lok Jantrik Dal (LJD) is one of the constituents of the grand-alliance, he will contest on a RJD symbol.

Reporters asked Manoj Jha "How can you say 'all is well' when your leader (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't come?"

Manoj Jha said, " Am I nothing in my party? You are making me insignificant? If format changes at the last moment, it's a party's decision, do not question that."

The "grand alliance" of opposition parties in Bihar is intact and its candidates for all the 40 seats in the state will be announced after Holi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had said Wednesday, dispelling speculation about fraying ties between the members of the "'mahagathbandhan".