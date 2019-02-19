  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Grand alliance in Tamil Nadu: BJP to contest on 5 seats, PMK-7

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 19: After confirming an alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, BJP president Amit Shah and the party's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, Piyush Goyal, sealed deal with AIADMK on Tuesday.

    Grand alliance in Tamil Nandu: BJP to contest on 5 seats, PMK-7

    Out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, BJP will contest on 5 seats and Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK on seven seats. 

    Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, said, "BJP will contest on 5 seats in Lok Sabha elections & we will be contesting together in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry." 

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal, said, "We will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. We have agreed to contest elections in the leadership of OPS & EPS in state & in leadership of Modi Ji in center."

    [Lok Sabha polls: BJP to contest from 25 seats, Shiv Sena gets 23]

    With the elections just round the corner, the BJP roping in regional parties in order to boost its chances of staying in power.

    BJP has been trying hard to float formidable alliance to take on the DMK-Congress combine in the state.

    ['Holy alliance': Congress takes dig as BJP, Sena become friends again]

    Earlier on February 14 , BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal formally commenced alliance talks with the AIADMK. The three-hour meeting that went past midnight took place at industrialist Mahalingam Ponnusamy's home.

    It can be recalled that during 2014 elections, the AIADMK had won 37 of the 39 seats, with the BJP winnng one and Pattali Makkal Katchi winning another.

    Read more about:

    amit shah piyush goyal tamil nadu lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue