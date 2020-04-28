Graded lockdown to replace national lockdown post May 3

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: The national lockdown will be replaced with a graded lockdown post May 3, sources have said.

An official in the Ministry of Home Affairs tells OneIndia that they would be issuing guidelines on how to lift the lockdown in a graded manner in the next couple of days. The official also said that the lockdown would however remain in the hotspots. The restrictions would be toughest in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported.

During the meeting of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most states were in favour of extending the lockdown. They were of the view that the restrictions must not be lifted at any cost in the hotspots. The CMs were however unanimous in continuing with the ban on inter-state travel, religious gatherings and educational institutions. None of the states were also in favour of opening malls, theatres etc.

During the meeting the primary focus was on saving lives and also reviving the economy.

All states would now wait for the guidelines to be issued by the MHA. The PM underlined that the lockdown had helped in the fight against COVID-19. He however warned that the danger was far from over. The impact of the virus would be visible in the coming months the PM said while reiterating that social distancing norms were crucial in this battle.

He added that India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries. The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March.

However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He however forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

Lockdown to be more stringent in hotspots

PM Modi highlighted the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

The PM also said that the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.

Reiterating the mantra of 'do gaz doori', he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone's aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.

On the issue of bringing back the Indians stranded abroad, the PM said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don't get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk.

On the economic front, the PM said that we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19. He emphasised on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilise time to embrace reform measures.

He emphasised on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19. He said "we have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens."

He also suggested that people associated with Universities can be integrated on devising ways to fight the pandemic and strengthen research as well as innovation.