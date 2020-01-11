Grade A Intel: Battle hardened terrorists from Pak-Afghanistan ready to hit J&K

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 11: A high alert has been declared after the Intelligence Bureau has warned of fresh attempts to spruce up violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Top Home Ministry officials familiar with the development confirmed to OneIndia that there would be an attempt to send in battle hardened terrorists from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    The source also said that infiltration attempts of these terrorists would not just be made in Jammu and Kashmir, but in Punjab as well. The input is a very credible one and actionable. In the wake of this Grade A alert, it has been decided not to pull out troops from Jammu and Kashmir for now. There would be a spurt in terror related activity from March onwards, the Home Ministry official also said.

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting along with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

    The focus of the meeting was on the ongoing protests at the universities and also those against the new citizenship law. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the north eastern states were also discussed at the meeting.

    The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The source said that while the overall scenario was discussed in general, the major part of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing the security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

    During the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir, it was decided that the restoration of broadband and internet connectivity be put on hold for sometime. There should be no hurried decision on this as it could lead to violence, it was also decided at the meeting.

    On the deployment of troops at the Valley, it was decided that no further withdrawal shall take place immediately. Any decision in this regard would be taken in the summer after a through review, it was also decided at the meeting.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
