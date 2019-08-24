  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Grade A and actionable: De-coding the terror threat to Tamil Nadu

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The presence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists in Coimbatore led to the declaring of a high alert in Tamil Nadu.

    The Intelligence Bureau (IB) said that at least 6 operatives of the outfit had entered Tamil Nadu and then taken shelter in Coimbatore. An IB source informed OneIndia that the alert was sounded after the intelligence was found to be Grade A and actionable.

    Grade A and actionable: De-coding the terror threat to Tamil Nadu
    Representational Image

    The IB further said that one of the operatives was a Pakistani, while the rest were Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims. The Pakistani operative operative goes by the name Anwar Ilyas.

    Coimbatore on very high alert as IB detects Lashkar module with Pakistani national

    The IB has asked the police to maintain a high state of alert and also said that these persons are moving around disguised as Hindus. They would be found sporting a tilak, the IB has also warned.

    Further the IB said that the terrorists would make attempts to mingle with the locals. The police have been advised to keep a close watch as these persons could use public transport to reach their destination.

    The police have however advised the people not to panic and added that this is a precautionary alert. All measures have been taken to neutralise the threat, the police also said.

    Coimbatore has been facing a problem of both radicalisation and terror over the past several years. Modules of the Students Islamic Movement of India and Lashkar-e-Tayiba are considered to be strong in this area.

    In another development, a major ISI backed terror funding network was busted by the Madhya Pradesh police. The police have arrested five persons in connection with this case.

    The arrested persons include, Sunil Singh, Shubham Tiwari, Bhagvendra Singh and Balram Singh. The name of the fifth operative has been kept confidential in the light of the ongoing investigations.

    Cross border lottery racket: Cops bust major ISI module

    The Uttar Pradesh police had tipped off their counterparts in MP about the module. The police said that investigations have revealed that there were at least 13 Pakistani handlers as part of this network.

    They were raising funds through the cross-border lottery racket. They were also in touch with operatives in different parts of the country like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. They kept in touch over phone, chat applications and social media. The police have seized phones and laptops from their possession. Further investigations are on.

    More TERROR THREAT News

    Read more about:

    terror threat tamil nadu lashkar e tayiba

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue