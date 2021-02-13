YouTube
    Grabbed a blanket and ran: Omar Abdullah tweets after North India records strong earthquake

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Minutes after a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan late on Friday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said he grabbed a blanket and ran as soon as he felt the tremors.

    omar abdullah

    "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn't remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet "earthquake" while the damn ground was shaking," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

    10th India-China commander level talks, 48. Hours after disengagement at Pangong Lake

    Earlier, reports claimed that the epicentre was being in Punjab's Amritsar. However, later it was clarified that the earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan.

    Later, Abdullah tweeted, "Reports of the epicentre being around Amritsar. Hope no major damage or any loss of life."

    6.3 earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors across Delhi, North India

    Tremors of the earthquake were felt across Delhi-NCR and several other parts of north India. The tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

    Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said all his officers are on their toes and police PCR vehicles are moving in the city.

    Police Commissioner Amritsar Sukchain Singh Gill said everything was normal at the Golden Temple too and volunteers were doing sewa as usual.

    earthquake omar abdullah jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
