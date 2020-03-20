GPSC Junior Scale Officer test postponed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Mar 20: In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed Computer Based Recruitment Test for the post of junior scale officers scheduled for March 29, GPSC chairman Jode Manuel Noronha said on Friday.

He said a fresh date will be announced soon.

He said the GPSC had received 3,635 applications for 22 junior scale officer posts, of which 3,580 were eligible to appear for the CBRT.

Several departmental promotion committee meetings, scheduled for March 24, have also been postponed, he informed.