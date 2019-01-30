  • search
    GPAT 2019 results to be out next week: Here's how to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 by next week. The result of GPAT 2019 will be announced by February 8, 2019.

    A total of 42,827 candidates had registered for GPAT 2019 which was held across 128 exam centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) left no stone unturned in ensuring strict security in order to curb malpractices during the computer based exam.

    GPAT 2019 results to be out next week: Heres how to check

    NTA is unlikely to release an answer key of GPAT 2019 so candidates can just await their result of GPAT 2019 which will be declared on February 8. Candidates will be able to access their results on online mode. Thereafter, NTA will announce the GPAT cutoff according to which candidates will be called for counselling.

    NTA GPAT 2019 results: How to check

    • Log on to the official website, ntagpat.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Enter your roll number/registration number and password in the space given
    • Click on submit and get the result
    • Download and take print out

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
