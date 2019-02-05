GPAT 2019 result likely to be declared by Feb 8; How and where to check?

New Delhi, Feb 5: GPAT result 2019 will be declared in the next few days on official website. The result was supposed to be declared on February 5, but it was not. Reports suggest that GPAT 2019 result could be declared on or before February 8.

Around 40,000 candidates appeared for GPAT 2019 exam. The NTA conducts GPAT exam for admission to Post-graduate pharmacy programmes at AICTE approved institutes. Till 2018, GPAT exam used to be was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year. But from this year onwards, as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), the test will be conducted by the NTA.

There is yet to be an official confirmation form NTA about result declaration date, but some media reports, while quoting NTA's DG Vineet Joshi, state that the results could be released on February 5, 2019. According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, the results can be released any time before February 8, 2019.

NTA will declare GPAT result 2019 along with the merit list and score card on the official NTA-GPAT 2019 website. Candidates must apply separately to the desired GPAT 2019 participating institutes with the GPAT Score 2019. Then, each participating institute will release their respective cut - off GPAT Score which candidates should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institute. GPAT score card will be valid for 3 years from the date of declaration of result for admission in PG course.

How to check GPAT result 2019:

Visit the official website ntagpat.nic.in .

. Click on 'download result link'

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

GPAT 2019 Answer Key:

GPAT 2019 Answer Key along with responses and question papers has already been released. It has been made available to the candidates on official website ntagpat.nic.in. Click here to directly go to the answer key page and login with either with your application number and password, or application number and date of birth.