    Govts come and go but Jawans stay at Border, Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    He said, "They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Govts come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India."

    
    

    Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are "historic" as they will take the nation in a new direction and restore respect for the poor.

    8-0 in 2014: The SP-BSP big test today in Western Uttar Pradesh

    "The BJP wants to create a gulf of hatred," he said at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav here.

    The BJP wants to divide the society for gaining power in the manner in which the British divided us," he said.

    "These elections are historic," Yadav said. "They are not just for winning the Lok Sabha, but to take the nation in the new direction, to bring change and restore respect of the poor who have been humiliated."

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
