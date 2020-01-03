  • search
    Govt won't budge on CAA despite opposition criticism: Amit Shah

    Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Jan 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law.

    Govt wont budge on CAA despite opposition criticism: Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Launching an "awareness programme" in support of the amended citizenship law, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign. He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone but grants citizenship.

    Go through the law, don’t misguide and divide people: Amit Shah

    Opposition parties have criticised the amendment which allows non-Muslims an easier path to citizenship if they have come to India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, JAN 3rd, 2019

      Shah accused the Congress of playing vote-bank politics by spreading "misinformation".

