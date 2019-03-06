  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt was at forefront to help Tamil people: PM Modi

    By
    |

    Kanchipuram, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an NDA political rally in Tamil Nadu, in an emotional appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu said the BJP government was at the forefront to help whenever any Tamil person has faced a problem.

    Govt was at forefront to help Tamil people: PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Speaking on the issue of Tamil fishermen, PM Modi said, 'Almost 1900 fishermen from Sri Lanka have returned home to Tamil Nadu. A few of them were also facing the death sentence, but we ensured with the cooperation of the Government of Sri Lanka that they returned to India"

    PM Modi reiterated his signature slogan party vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

    Also Read | Chennai Central Station to be renamed after MGR: PM Modi

    "The bond of humanity is bigger than all bonds. Whenever any Tamil person has faced a problem, anywhere in India or the world, we have been at the fore-front to help," said PM Modi.

    "If anyone of you is in pain, we will always work to heal it," he added.

    On the personal intervention of the Saudi Prince, over 850 Indian prisoners will be released.

    More narendra modi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue