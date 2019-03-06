Govt was at forefront to help Tamil people: PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kanchipuram, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an NDA political rally in Tamil Nadu, in an emotional appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu said the BJP government was at the forefront to help whenever any Tamil person has faced a problem.

Speaking on the issue of Tamil fishermen, PM Modi said, 'Almost 1900 fishermen from Sri Lanka have returned home to Tamil Nadu. A few of them were also facing the death sentence, but we ensured with the cooperation of the Government of Sri Lanka that they returned to India"

PM Modi reiterated his signature slogan party vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

Also Read | Chennai Central Station to be renamed after MGR: PM Modi

"The bond of humanity is bigger than all bonds. Whenever any Tamil person has faced a problem, anywhere in India or the world, we have been at the fore-front to help," said PM Modi.

"If anyone of you is in pain, we will always work to heal it," he added.

On the personal intervention of the Saudi Prince, over 850 Indian prisoners will be released.