The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

No power can prevent us: Top observations by SC on farm laws

'Won't appear before SC panel, all members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt': Protesting farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: The protesting farmers on Tuesday accued the central government of getting a committee formed through Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders and said they will not appear before the panel and continue their agitation.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Balbeer Singh Rajewal said ''The members of the SC-appointed committee are not dependable as they have been writing on how agri laws are pro-farmer. We will continue our agitation.''

The farmer leader said that unions never demanded the apex court form a committee to resolve the impasse over the laws, alleging the Central government is behind these developments. ''We are against the committee on principle. It is the government's way to distract attention from the protest,'' he said.

The framer leaders said the Supreme Court can repeal the farm laws suo motu.

We will not appear before any committee, adding Parliament should discuss and resolve this issue, said another farmer leader Darshan Singh adding that ''We don't want any external committee.''

However, the farmer leaders said they would attend the January 15 meeting with the government.

SC stays implementation of three farm laws, forms four member committee

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three farm laws. The court also formed a committee of agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmers against the farm laws.The committee would comprise of H S Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwant.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) system for their crops.