    Govt to take measures to counter threat of drones

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 09: There have been a few instances abroad of drones being used to target the public and some official establishments, the government said Tuesday, asserting that it is taking necessary action to counter the threat of these aerial vehicles.

    Representational Image

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that in order to counter the threat of drones in the country, necessary measures are being taken by the Centre and state governments in consultation with security agencies.

    "A few instances have come to notice of use of drones to target government establishments and public in other countries," he said in a written reply. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation notified the Civil Aviation Requirements for Operation of Civil Remotely Piloted Aircraft System on August 27, 2018, Reddy said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
