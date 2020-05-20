  • search
    Govt to soon start pan-India helpline number for migrant workers

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The government will soon start a pan-India helpline number for migrant workers to report their grievances, according to an official note.

    The helpline, to be set up under the chief labour commissioner, will not be a toll-free number.

    Representational Image

    "Short code 14445 is allocated to office of chief labour commissioner (central) to set up a national helpline to be utilised for dealing with grievances or distress calls of migrant workers where calls of migrant workers from all-over India shall be attended at Delhi and be routed to the concerned regional control room to resolve the grievance," DoT said in a short code allotment note on Tuesday.

    It will be mandatory for all telecom operators to provide access to this number.

    Cabinet approves package for allocation of food grains to migrants

    The helpline number will be "metered service: called party pays" which means that charges will be incurred on calling 14445.

    The Department of Telecommunications has also allocated 1930 and 1944 for emergency helpline.

