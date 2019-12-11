  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt to send ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ to joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The government on Wednesday proposed sending the Personal Data Protection Bill to a joint select committee of both the Houses of Parliament amid protests by the opposition, which said the right of privacy of citizens is being compromised.

    Govt to send ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ to joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament

    Even before the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will bring a resolution in the House to refer it to a joint select committee of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

    He said the proposed committee could bring out a report before the Budget session, which usually begins in the last week of January.

    Shashi Tharoor of the Congress, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, protested the move and said it should be referred to his panel.

    Prasad said the joint panel will have the sole agenda of going through the bill as the parliamentary standing committee has other bills to scrutinise.

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament ravi shankar prasad

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue