    Govt to roll out new Rs 20 coin soon; check features

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The government is all set to roll out Rs 20 coin which will bear the shape of a 12-edged polygon. The Ministry of Finance in a notification released on Wednesday listed a few characteristics of the new coins set to be rolled out soon.

    This is the first time ever a Rs 20 coin will be issued in the country. The notification was in regard to the new standardization of rules for the minting of coins called "the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2019."

    In a Gazette, the Ministry of Finance said that it will be rolling out a Rs 20 coin in the shape of a 12-edged polygon.

    The Rs 20 coin will have some similarities with the Rs 10 coin that is in circulation across the country. Th coin will have an outside diameter of 27 mm and will be in the shape of a 12-edged polygo n, said the notification.

    The outer ring will be made of nickel brass (copper: 65 per cent, Zinc: 15 per cent and nickel: 20 per cent) while the centrepiece will be made of nickel brass (copper: 75 per cent, Zinc: 20 per cent and nickel: 5 per cent).

    The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word "Bharat" in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word "INDIA" in English.

    A pictorial depiction of the coin was not given, in the notification.

