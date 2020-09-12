YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt to make manual scavenging more strict by introducing bill to make law

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The government is planning to make the law banning manual scavenging more strict by introducing a bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin from Monday.

    Sewage

    According to officials, the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also proposes to completely mechanise sewer cleaning and provide better protection at work and compensation in case of accidents.

    Presently, engaging any person for hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks by any person or agency is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or a fine up of to Rs 5 lakh or both.

    Govt's 'well planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss of GDP reduction': Rahul Gandhi

    The bill proposes to make the law banning manual scavenging more stringent by increasing the imprisonment term and the fine amount, the officials said. The bill is among the 23 bills to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

    The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 prohibits construction or maintenance of insanitary latrines, and employment of any person for manual scavenging or hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

    The bill comes under the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry's National Action Plan which aims at complete elimination of hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, a more serious, stringent and focused strategy framework.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi sewage

    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X