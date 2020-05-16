  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt to establish research reactor in PPP mode for production of medical isotopes: FM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: India will set up a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

    Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms in atomic sector

    This will produce medical isotopes and make available affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, she said unveiling the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.

    Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s briefing on economic stimulus package

    She said the research reactor in public-private partnership (PPP) mode would use irradiation technology for food preservation - to compliment agricultural reforms and assist farmers.

    Speaking about the reforms in the atomic sector, the FM announced the following the measures:

    ''Government to establish a research reactor in the PPE model for the production of medical isotopes. India has earned a lot of goodwill from countries where India has exported them,'' Sitharaman said adding that other measures were:

    -facilities in PPP mode to use radiation technology to be set up in food preservation and

    -Robust start-up sector to be synergised with nuclear sector.

    In detail: Everything that the Finance Minister announced

    As announced the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the stimulus to revive the Indian economy hit by coronavirus is being released in several tranches. Equivalent to 10% of India's GDP, the economic package includes both fiscal and liquidity measures to make India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan'.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X