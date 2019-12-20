  • search
    Govt showing utter disregard for people's voices: Sonia Gandhi on anti-CAA protest

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday in a video statement blamed the Modi government of showing 'utter disregard for people's voices' in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

    She said that in a democratic country the citizens have right to raise their voice against policies of government and register their concerns.

    Sonia lashed out at BJP government saying that it has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent.

    The Congress national president has state that the Congress stands in solidarity with students.

    She also added that the Congress assures people that they are fully committed to stand up and defend fundamental rights and to protect the values of our constitution.

    Earlier, this week many opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and appealed him to withdraw the amended citizenship law witnessing the violence nd arson that has been triggered by the anti-CAA protest.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
