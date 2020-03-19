Govt shares guidelines on dead body management of infected with Covid-19

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines about the management of dead bodies infected with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) to define a set of protocols in handling such cases.

Friends and family of a person who has died from Covid-19 infection can view the dead body, but not touch, hug or kiss the deceased, according to government guidelines issued.

Standard Precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling dead bodies of Covid-19.

Standard infection prevention control practices should be followed at all times.

These include:

Hand hygiene

Use of personal protective equipment (e.g., water resistant apron, gloves, masks, eyewear)

Safe handling of sharps

Disinfect bag housing dead body; instruments and devices used on the patient

Disinfect linen. Clean and disinfect environmental surfaces

The guidelines allow religious rituals such as reading from holy books or scriptures, sprinkling holy water and other last rites that do not require touching of the body. However, bathing, kissing and hugging of the dead body will be prohibited.

Removal of the body from the isolation room or area

The health worker attending to the dead body should perform hand

hygiene, ensure proper use of PPE (water resistant apron, goggles, N95

mask, gloves)

All tubes, drains and catheters on the dead body should be removed.

Any puncture holes or wounds (resulting from removal of catheter, drains, tubes, or otherwise) should be disinfected with 1% hypochlorite and dressed with impermeable material

Apply caution while handling sharps such as intravenous catheters and other sharp devices. They should be disposed into a sharps container

Plug Oral, nasal orifices of the dead body to prevent leakage of body fluids

If the family of the patient wishes to view the body at the time of removal from the isolation room or area, they may be allowed to do so with the application of Standard Precautions

Place the dead body in leak-proof plastic body bag.

The exterior of the body bag can be decontaminated with 1% hypochlorite. The body bagcan be wrapped with a mortuary sheet or sheet provided by the family members

The body will be either handed over to the relatives or taken to mortuary

All used/soiled linen should be handled with standard precautions, put in bio-hazard bag and the outer surface of the bag disinfected with hypochlorite solution

Used equipment should be autoclaved or decontaminated with disinfectant solutions in accordance with established infection prevention control practices

All medical waste must be handled and disposed of in accordance with Bio-medical waste management rules

The health staff who handled the body will remove personal protective equipment and will perform hand hygiene

Provide counseling to the family members and respect their sentiments

Environmental cleaning and disinfection

All surfaces of the isolation area (floors, bed, railings, side tables, IV stand, etc.) should be wiped with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution; allow a contact time of 30 minutes, and then allowed to air dry.

Handling of dead body in Mortuary

Mortuary staff handling COVID dead body should observe standard precautions

Dead bodies should be stored in cold chambers maintained at approximately 4°C

The mortuary must be kept clean. Environmental surfaces, instruments and transport trolleys should be properly disinfected with 1% Hypochlorite solution

After removing the body, the chamber door, handles and floor should be cleaned with sodium hypochlorite 1% solution

Embalming

Embalming of dead body should not be allowed.

Autopsies on COVID-19 dead bodies

Autopsies should be avoided. If autopsy is to be performed for special reasons, the following infection prevention control practices should be adopted:

The Team should be well trained in infection prevention control practices

The number of forensic experts and support staff in the autopsy room should be limited

The Team should use full complement of PPE (coveralls, head cover, shoe

cover, N 95 mask, goggles/face shield)

Round ended scissors should be used

PM40 or any other heavy duty blades with blunted points to be used to reduce prick injuries

Only one body cavity at a time should be dissected

Unfixed organs must be held firm on the table and sliced with a sponge - care should be taken to protect the hand

Negative pressure to be maintained in mortuary. An oscillator saw with suction extraction of the bone aerosol into a removable chamber should be used for sawing skull, otherwise a hand saw with a chain-mail glove may be used

Needles should not be re-sheathed after fluid sampling - needles and syringes should be placed in a sharps bucket

Reduce aerosol generation during autopsy using appropriate techniques especially while handling lung tissue

After the procedure, body should be disinfected with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite and placed in a body bag, the exterior of which will again be decontaminated with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution

The body thereafter can be handed over to the relatives

Autopsy table to be disinfected as per standard protocol

Transportation

The body, secured in a body bag, exterior of which is decontaminated poses no additional risk to the staff transporting the dead body.

The personnel handling the body may follow standard precautions (surgical mask, gloves)

The vehicle, after the transfer of the body to cremation/ burial staff, will be decontaminated with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite

At the crematorium/ Burial Ground

The Crematorium/ burial Ground staff should be sensitized that Covid-19 does not pose additional risk

The staff will practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of masks

and gloves

Viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face end of the body bag (by the staff using standard precautions) may be allowed, for the relatives to see the body for one last time

Religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling holy water and any other last rites that does not require touching of the body can be allowed

Bathing, kissing, hugging, etc. of the dead body should not be allowed

The funeral/ burial staff and family members should perform hand hygiene after cremation/ burial

The ash does not pose any risk and can be collected to perform the last rites

Large gathering at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and/ or shedding the virus