Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya verdict related matters

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 02: Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

"Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar," an offical order from the ministry said.

All such matters will be now handled by the new desk in the MHA.

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on November 9 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The court in a unanimous 5-0 verdict ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to a Trust within three months for the construction of the temple.