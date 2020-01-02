  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya verdict related matters

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

    Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya verdict related matters
    Representational Image

    "Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar," an offical order from the ministry said.

    Grand Ram temple in four months says Amit Shah

    All such matters will be now handled by the new desk in the MHA.

    In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on November 9 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

    The court in a unanimous 5-0 verdict ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to a Trust within three months for the construction of the temple.

    More MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of home affairs ayodhya ram temple

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue