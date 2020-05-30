  • search
    Govt set to announce another stimulus package

    New Delhi, May 30: The Union Government is likely to announce another stimulus package to boost demand in the economy.

    Govt set to announce another stimulus package
    Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur

    A thorough assessment of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will precede the likely announcement, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The government has kept all its options open and will respond with the appropriate measures to streamline supplies and boost demand to put the economy on a higher growth trajectory, the report also added.

      The next package is expected to fill the gaps that could have been left by the series of measures already announced since March 26. The Finance Ministry had said that public sector banks sanctioned loans worth Rs 6.45 lakh crore between March 1 and May 15 to around 5.5 million accounts.

