    Govt school in Himachal Pradesh to be named after slain CRPF jawan

    By PTI
    |

    Shimla, Mar 06: A government school in the native village of CRPF jawan Tilak Raj, killed in the Pulwama attack, will be named after him, an official said on Wednesday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel hailed from Dhewa village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

    In a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, it was decided to upgrade the Government Middle School, Dhewa to Government High School, the official said.

    The cabinet also gave its consent to rename it as Shahid Tilak Raj Government High School, Dhewa as a mark of respect to the martyr, the official added. Thirty-year-old Tilak Raj was injured in the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir and succumbed to his injuries in the army hospital.

    The cabinet also decided to grant an amount equal to the minimum of pay band plus grade pay and fixed DA of 144 per cent to those PTAs/Para Teachers who have completed three years of service on contract basis as on October 1, 2018, the official said.

    The increased amount will be payable from April 1, 2019, he added.

    PTI

