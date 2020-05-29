  • search
    'Govt's silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on situation with China

    New Delhi, May 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the government must come clean on the border face-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    "The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening," Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

    With no immediate solution in sight, India matches China in terms of man power, resources

    India has made it clear that there would be no backdown amidst the escalating tensions with the Chinese at the Line of Actual Control.

    The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

    Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

    The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
