Govt's advance estimate pegs GDP growth at 5% for FY20

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: The growth in real GDP during 2019-20 is estimated at 5.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of Rs 147.79 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2018-19 of Rs 140.78 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2019," it said.

"The growth in real GDP during 2019-20 is estimated at 5.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19," the ministry's statement added.