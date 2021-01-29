YouTube
    Govt's action against Covid saved lives, says President

    New Delhi, Jan 29: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing members of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, a customary speech delivered ahead of the commencement of the Budget session.

    Govts action against Covid saved lives, says President
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop: President Kovind.

    Budget 2021: An important decade for the first future of India says PM Modi

    India is conducting world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, with two domestic vaccines. We're also distributing vaccines to different countries and being praised for it: President Kovind.

    Timely decision taken by the government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high: President Ram Nath Kovind.

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 11:26 [IST]
