    Govt 'obilged' to answer charge of intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 2: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the government is obliged to answer charges made in a media report that there was intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack as the incident and subsequent events are too serious to be ignored or forgotten.

    [Chidambaram asks PM to take steps to de-escalate tensions with Pak]

    He quoted a report in 'The Week' and asked what happened to the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) that was to be set up in Delhi and in the state capitals. "The WEEK magazine, in the issue dated March 3 has, after accessing intelligence reports, stated that 'the Pulwama attack was an intelligence failure'.

    "What happened to the MAC set up in Delhi and in State capitals? "Government is obliged to answer the charge by the WEEK and to explain the role of MAC. Pulwama and the subsequent events are too serious to be ignored or forgotten after a few days," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

    PTI

