Govt not interested in bringing petrol, diesel under GST, says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government is not interested in bringing petrol and diesel prices under GST.

    Speaking to media, before departing from Mumbai post the court hearing in a defamation case filed against him by the RSS Gandhi said,''We have asked PM to get petrol and diesel to get under GST but he is not interested. Small businessmen are upset and we are fighting for his rights.''

    Replying to a question on the possibility of a Grand Alliance to take on the mighty BJP, Gandhi said,''Mahagathbandhan' is a sentiment in people and not just politics. Whole nation is united against RSS and BJP: Rahul Gandhi.''

    The attack comes after the Indian Oil Corporation clarified on the rate cut.

    Last week, the IOC announced a price cut of 60 paise per litre in petrol and 56 paise per litre in diesel, but later clarified that the fuel prices had been reduced merely by 1 paisa per litre. The Indian Oil Corporation blamed clerical error for the confusion.

    The reduction was announced after 16 consecutive price hike since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.

    rahul gandhi petrol diesel gst

