    Govt not considering scrapping of sedition law

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday said that there is no proposal to scrap the sedition law. Ahir informed this to the Lok Sabha.

    File photo of Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir

    In response to a question on whether sedition law will be scrapped, Ahir, in a written reply in the lower house, "No such proposal is under consideration of the government."

    Ahir further said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process and are made in consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments, as per a PTI report.

    The maximum punishment under the sedition law is life imprisonment. Section 124-A in the Indian Penal Code, named 'Sedition', explains sedition in wide and magnanimous terms. It says 'Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in India' shall be punished with life imprisonment.

    According to the section 124-A, comments expressing strong disapproval of the 'administrative or other action of the Government without exciting or attempting to excite hatred, contempt or disaffection, do not constitute an offense under this section.'

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
