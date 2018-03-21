Govt nod to launch of Aysuhman Bharat National Health Protection Mission

New Delhi, Mar 21: The government today gave its nod for the launch of 'Ayushman Bharat' - National Health Protection Mission to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.

"The scheme has the benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database. "AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes -Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS)," an official statement read.

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the scheme touted as the world's largest government funded health care programme.

PTI

