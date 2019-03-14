Govt jobs: NADA jobs openings announced; How to apply for NADA jobs?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 14: NADA job openings have been announced on the official website and the National Anti Doping Agency has invited applications for the posts of Law Officer, Investigator, and Regional Coordinator.

NADA jobs last date to apply:

The last date to apply for NADA job openings of Law Officer, Investigator and Regional coordinator is March 31, 2019. Official notification has been released www.nada.nic.in.

NADA jobs official notification:

How to apply for NADA job openings:

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on plain paper accompanied with attested copies of certificates and passport size photograph duly pasted and attested.

Please check on the official website if you meet the eligibility criteria.

Application completed should be sent in a envelope with "Application for the post of..." written boldly on top front.

Send application forms by post to- Director General, National Anti Doping Agency, Hall No. 104, First Floor, JLN Stadium, New Delhi-110003 on or before 31 March 2019.