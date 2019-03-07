Govt jobs: KPTCL recruitment notification out; Over 3,000 job vacancies announced

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Mar 7: KPTCL recruitment 2019 notification for Junior Power Man job openings has been announced on the official website. KPTCL has advertised for 3461 vacant posts under KPTCL JLM Recruitment 2019.

The last date to submit online application for KPTCL's Junior Power Man jobs is April 4, 2019.

KPTCL recruitment official notification for Junior Power Man vacancies: Click Here

For direct link to apply online for KPTCL junior powerman vacancies: Click Here

How to apply for KPTCL recruitment: Junior powerman jobs:

Please visit official website www.kptcl.com .

. On the home page, the third tab on top from left is "Recruitment". Click on it.

Now, click on "Click Here for Submission of ONLINE APPLICATION".

Click on link which says "Submit Application for the Post of Junior Power Man & Junior Station Attendant."

Application form will open on the screen.

Read instructions and fill up the form.

Take final acknowledgement for future reference